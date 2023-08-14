Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

New Illinois law expands excused absences for work-based learning events

The bill helps improve the state’s initiative to motivate students to pursue workforce and career development while still in school.
By Jayla Louis
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law into effect on Monday that allows students that attend work-based learning events, like 4-H and FFA programs, to count as school attendance.

According to the governor’s office, the bill helps improve the state’s initiative to motivate students to pursue workforce and career development while still in school.

“Agriculture is our number one industry, and it’s the pride of Illinois. But in order to ensure its prosperous future, we must invest in the next generation of agricultural leaders,” Pritzker said. “House Bill 3814 will allow students attending agricultural learning events to count that towards their school attendance. These learning opportunities cultivate professional development and responsibility in our youth, and their hands-on experiences ought to count towards their education. This new law is a major win not just for our students—but for the future of our agriculture industry.”

State officials said students who participate in work-based programs make healthier and safer choices. They also are more likely to give back to their communities.

The bill amends the Illinois School Code and now allows students who miss traditional classroom days for work-based programs events to have the events counted in the student’s overall school attendance.

Assignments missed on these days should be picked up by a parent or legal guardian.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
16 people rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/15
Chaffee firefighters rescued four adults and three children from a flooded home off Highway 77...
7, including children, rescued from flooded home in Chaffee
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police asking for help finding wanted man considered dangerous

Latest News

Secondary crash closes I-24 East in Trigg Co.
Secondary crash closes I-24 East in Trigg Co.
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/15
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several areas with storm damage in...
Traffic Alert: Storm damage, flash flooding blocking several roadways in western Ky.
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
16 people rescued after major flooding in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway