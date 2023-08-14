Metropolis, Ill. man arrested on several drug, gun charges

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An ongoing criminal drug investigation led to the arrest of a man from Metropolis, Illinois, on Friday, August 11.

According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, officers along with members of the Southern Ill. Drug Task Force and Ill. State Police executed a search warrant for 38-year-old Mitra Tyson.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of 900 grams of cannabis, 302 grams of fentanyl pills, more than 90 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 1,250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 120 grams of ecstasy and three loaded handguns.

Tyson was taken to the Massac County Detention Center and charged with unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony), armed violence (Class X felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (Class X felony), possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver (Class X felony), possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver (Class X felony), possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).

