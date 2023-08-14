Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Metropolis, Ill. man arrested on several drug, gun charges

An ongoing criminal drug investigation led to the arrest of a man from Metropolis, Illinois, on...
An ongoing criminal drug investigation led to the arrest of a man from Metropolis, Illinois, on Friday, August 11.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - An ongoing criminal drug investigation led to the arrest of a man from Metropolis, Illinois, on Friday, August 11.

According to a release from the Metropolis Police Department, officers along with members of the Southern Ill. Drug Task Force and Ill. State Police executed a search warrant for 38-year-old Mitra Tyson.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of 900 grams of cannabis, 302 grams of fentanyl pills, more than 90 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 1,250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 120 grams of ecstasy and three loaded handguns.

Tyson was taken to the Massac County Detention Center and charged with unlawful use of a weapon (Class 4 felony), armed violence (Class X felony), possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver (Class X felony), possession of ecstasy with intent to deliver (Class X felony), possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver (Class X felony), possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to deliver (Class 1 felony) and possession of cannabis with intent to deliver (Class 2 felony).

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/13
First Alert: Stormy Monday morning
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/14
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri...
Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth

Latest News

While many students across the Heartland are getting the back-to-school nerves, their teachers...
Heartland educator prepares for first full year of teaching
If you bought a lottery ticket at Phillips 66, 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau, you might...
$2.8 million lottery ticket sold in Cape Girardeau
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
$2.8 million winning Lotto ticket sold at Cape Girardeau gas station.
$2.8 million winning Lotto ticket sold at Cape Girardeau gas station