McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to hold Citizen’s Academy & Hunter Education class
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Citizen’s Academy and Hunter Education class.
The Citizen’s Academy will cover:
- history of the Sheriff’s Office
- the basic functions of the Sheriff’s Office
- law enforcement aspect of the Sheriff’s Office
Parts of the course will be presented by the McCracken County Coroner and other officials.
Participants will receive a free t-shirt and a meal each night.
The Hunter Education course will be held two days in October, with a classroom portion on October 10th and a live fire portion on October 12th.
Topics will include the safe handling of firearms and ethical hunting practices.
