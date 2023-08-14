McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to hold Citizen’s Academy & Hunter Education class

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Citizen’s Academy and Hunter Education class.

The Citizen’s Academy will cover:

history of the Sheriff’s Office

the basic functions of the Sheriff’s Office

law enforcement aspect of the Sheriff’s Office

Parts of the course will be presented by the McCracken County Coroner and other officials.

Participants will receive a free t-shirt and a meal each night.

The Hunter Education course will be held two days in October, with a classroom portion on October 10th and a live fire portion on October 12th.

Topics will include the safe handling of firearms and ethical hunting practices.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.