Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

McCracken County Sheriff’s Office to hold Citizen’s Academy & Hunter Education class

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Citizen’s Academy and Hunter Education...
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Citizen’s Academy and Hunter Education class.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a Citizen’s Academy and Hunter Education class.

The Citizen’s Academy will cover:

  • history of the Sheriff’s Office
  • the basic functions of the Sheriff’s Office
  • law enforcement aspect of the Sheriff’s Office

Parts of the course will be presented by the McCracken County Coroner and other officials.

Participants will receive a free t-shirt and a meal each night.

The Hunter Education course will be held two days in October, with a classroom portion on October 10th and a live fire portion on October 12th.

Topics will include the safe handling of firearms and ethical hunting practices.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/13
First Alert: Stormy Monday morning
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/14
The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri...
Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several areas with storm damage in...
Traffic Alert: Storm damage, flash flooding blocking several roadways in western Ky.
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway

Latest News

KY 58/West Clay Street in downtown Clinton is closed at the Jefferson Street intersection near...
Road closed in downtown Clinton, Ky. because of unstable building
MSHP Cpl. Morgan is bringing a woman to safety after flash flooding from the Castor River...
Rescues, major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo. ; recovery efforts underway
Lightning strike to blame for fire at church in Massac County
Lightning strike to blame for fire at church in Massac County
7 rescued from flooded home in Chaffee, Mo.
7 rescued from flooded home in Chaffee, Mo.