Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Major flooding reported in Bollinger County, Mo.; water rescues underway

By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Major flooding is being reported after storms pushed through Bollinger County, Missouri, early Monday morning, August 14.

According to the National Weather Service Paducah, up to 6 feet of water is flowing in some areas in Glen Allen.

NWS said Highway 34 is reportedly shutdown because a nearby creek is overflowing its banks.

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office said rescue operations are underway in Glen Allen. Crews are working to get residents impacted by flooding to safety and higher ground.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said they have five MSHP rescue boats out with team members going door to door, as needed, to get residents to safety. Crews have also made rescues at Arrowhead Campground.

Sgt. Parrott said everyone is accounted for.

Flash flooding hits Glen Allen early Monday morning, Aug. 14.
Flash flooding hits Glen Allen early Monday morning, Aug. 14.(Source: cNews/Ruthanne Cable)

MSHP is also assisted by rescue crews from Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.

Photos from resident Ruthanne Cable show some areas are inundated, including her home and garage.

Ruthanne Cable says this is her home and garage underwater in Glen Allen.
Ruthanne Cable says this is her home and garage underwater in Glen Allen.(Source: cNews/Ruthanne Cable)
Flash flooding hits Glen Allen early Monday morning, Aug. 14.
Flash flooding hits Glen Allen early Monday morning, Aug. 14.(Source: cNews/Ruthanne Cable)

In Marble Hill, the NWS reports flooding has closed the main bridge in town, but water was starting to recede around 5:30 a.m.

A short video from Mark Gore shows a roadway full of floodwater.

Significant flooding is also reported near the intersection of Highway Y and Hwy. 34.

NWS reported there were water rescues at the Castor River Campground.

Approximately 6 to 7 inches of rain has fallen in a short amount of time in Bollinger County.

According to the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office, roadways in the Glen Allen area are “compromised.” These roads include, but not limited to Highway 34 at the Crooked Creek Bridge in Marble Hill, Missouri Highway 34 West at State Highway ZZ in Glen Allen, Bollinger County Road 804, State Highway FF, state Highway H and Highway 34 West near Castor River.

Drivers are urged to avoid flooded areas and roadways.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 7 a.m. for Bollinger and Wayne Counties.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/13
First Alert: Stormy Monday morning
The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri...
Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/14
65-year-old Dave Roseland was going eastbound on County Road 437, one mile east of Morley, when...
Morley man seriously injured after striking a tree in the roadway
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near Ridgely,...
M2.5 earthquake recorded near Ridgely, Tenn.

Latest News

A church in Massac County was hit by lightning early Monday morning, August 14 as storms moved...
Lightning strike hits Massac County church, sparks fire
Power outages are being reported after storms moved through the Heartland early Monday morning,...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/14
According to the NWS Paducah, two rare August EF1 tornadoes touched down in western Ky. The...
NWS confirms 2 rare EF1 tornadoes in Fulton, Hickman Counties 8/12
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police asking for help finding wanted man considered dangerous