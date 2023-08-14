Lightning strike hits Massac County church, sparks fire

Heartland Votes
A church in Massac County was hit by lightning early Monday morning, August 14 as storms moved...
A church in Massac County was hit by lightning early Monday morning, August 14 as storms moved through the Heartland.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:14 AM CDT
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A church in Massac County was hit by lightning early Monday morning, August 14 as storms moved through the Heartland.

According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, a lightning strike sparked a fire at St. John’s United Church of Christ.

This is a few miles northeast of Metropolis.

The extent of the fire is not clear at this time, but crews were on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Heartland News for updates.

