Lightning strike hits Massac County church, sparks fire

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A church in Massac County was hit by lightning early Monday morning, August 14 as storms moved through the Heartland.

According to the Massac County Sheriff’s Office, a lightning strike sparked a fire at St. John’s United Church of Christ.

This is a few miles northeast of Metropolis.

The extent of the fire is not clear at this time, but crews were on the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

