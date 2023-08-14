First Alert: Storming morning; mostly dry afternoon

(KFVS) - Storms continue to push through the Heartland this morning.

Severe storms chances are low, but there were tornado warnings for Marshall, McCracken, Graves and Livingston Counties just before 4:30 a.m. Those warnings were canceled quickly.

The main threats with storms this morning are heavy rain, lightning and small hail.

Storms should start clearing out by mid-morning.

This afternoon is looking dry and cloudy, but there could be some isolated showers.

Highs will also be cooler than average in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances should clear out by this evening.

Tuesday will start off cloudy and cool with overnight lows in low 60s to upper 50s.

There will be more sunshine in the afternoon and it will be cool.

Highs will only be in the mid to upper 70s.

Humidity will also be much lower than we’ve seen in a while.

The rest of the week is looking sunny and calm with a gradual warming into the upper 80s by the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.