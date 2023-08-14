Dexter Police asking public assistance in finding man with active arrest warrant

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man with an active arrest warrant.

According to a Facebook post from the Police Department from August 12, they are looking for a man identified as Chris Smith. Smith is described as a black male with black hair, who is 6′0 tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Smith was last seen near the area of Houston and Whitman Street. Smith has an active arrest warrant and should be considered dangerous.

The Dexter Police Department is actively working with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office to find Smith. As of Sunday night, August 13, he is still at large.

