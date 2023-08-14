Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Dexter Police asking public assistance in finding man with active arrest warrant

Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black...
Dexter Police are asking for assistance in finding Chris Smith, who is described as a black male with black hair, who is 6′0 tall and weighs 200 pounds.(Dexter Police Department Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a man with an active arrest warrant.

According to a Facebook post from the Police Department from August 12, they are looking for a man identified as Chris Smith. Smith is described as a black male with black hair, who is 6′0 tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Smith was last seen near the area of Houston and Whitman Street. Smith has an active arrest warrant and should be considered dangerous.

The Dexter Police Department is actively working with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office to find Smith. As of Sunday night, August 13, he is still at large.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several areas with storm damage in...
Traffic Alert: Storm damage, flash flooding blocking several roadways in western Ky.
A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash just north of Harviell...
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash in Butler County, Mo.
The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri...
Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth
Power outages are still being reported after storms moved through the Heartland Saturday...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/13
It’s another weekend of active weather in the Heartland, starting with some storms moving...
First Alert: More active weather this weekend

Latest News

The Babe Ruth World Series sixteen to eighteen year-old division starts tomorrow in Cape...
Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape Girardeau
The Babe Ruth World Series sixteen to eighteen year-old division starts tomorrow in Cape...
Teams from around the world in Cape Girardeau for Babe Ruth World Series
Today was the last day of the Yamaha Demo Days in Marion at Oasis Power Sports
Yamaha Demo Days in Marion
Today was the last day of the Yamaha Demo Days in Marion at Oasis Power Sports
Yamaha Demo Days in Marion