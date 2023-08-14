Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course to host Ladies Golf Scramble

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course will host the Ladies Golf Scramble on Saturday, August 26.

The Ladies Golf Scramble will take place at the Cape Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, with registration starting at 7:30 a.m. The event is open to women of all ages and will have an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Entry is $120 per team with cart and lunch is included with entry fee. The event also features a $200 first place cash payout.

The deadline to register is Wednesday, August 23.

For more information, call (573) 334-2031 or email jayceegolf@cityofcape.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.