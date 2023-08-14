Babe Ruth World Series coming to Cape Girardeau

Heartland Votes
The Babe Ruth World Series sixteen to eighteen year-old division starts tomorrow in Cape Girardeau
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Babe Ruth World Series sixteen to eighteen year-old division starts tomorrow in Cape Girardeau.

Event organizers held an open house and official coaches meeting on August 13 at Capaha Field.

Fourteen teams are in southeast Missouri to compete for the title. Ten are from the United States, along with teams from China, Taiwan, Australia and Canada.

Some of the international coaches talked about the travel to get here. Ray Chang, the Team China Coach, said for a lot of his players, this is their first time in the United States.

“For the players, it’s definitely a little bit of a culture shock. A lot of these guys, this is their first time being to the States. I’m just from one state over in Kansas City but for a lot of these guys, it’s the first time,” said Chang.

Babe Ruth World Series begins tomorrow

The first game is held tomorrow, August 14, starting at 9 a.m.

