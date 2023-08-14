Alligator found in Paragould lake

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A small alligator was found in a Paragould lake, and now officials are trying to catch it.

According to a social media post by the Paragould Parks Department, a park visitor found what appeared to be a “small alligator” in Reynolds Lake.

The parks department immediately contacted the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, and an AGFC agent confirmed there was an alligator in the lake.

The AGFC has set traps to catch the gator and relocate it.

The parks department asks visitors to be aware of the traps and to keep an eye out for the gator.

