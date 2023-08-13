Two men injured in crash in Ripley County

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DONIPHAN, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men from Doniphan were injured after their vehicle overturned last night in Ripley County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on August 12 around 8:15 p.m. The vehicle was going southbound on County Road 160W-17, about 20 miles west of Doniphan.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Brady Paris and the passenger was identified as 18-year-old Jacob Yandell. The crash occurred when the vehicle travelled off the roadway and overturned.

Both Paris and Yandell were injured in the crash and were taken by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center. Paris was treated for moderate injures while Yandell was treated for minor injuries. Paris was not wearing a safety device.

