Strong storms possible overnight

By Cassie Campbell
Updated: 23 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, showers and thunderstorms have slowly worked across the Heartland today. As a cold front pushes through, the chance for strong to severe storms are possible overnight into Monday morning. Main threats are damaging winds and the potential for flash flooding. Large hail or even a brief tornado can not be ruled out. The rain looks to move out by mid morning tomorrow leaving Monday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 70s. The rest of the work week is shaping up to look quite nice! High temperatures staying in the upper 70s with low humidity and dry skies through Wednesday!

