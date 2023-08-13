Rain showers and a chance for thunderstorms for your Sunday morning

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Sunday! Get ready for an active weather day heartland, rain showers and a chance for thunderstorms this morning and afternoon. For now we will see mostly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 80s. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will increase between 11am and 3pm this evening. The biggest impact from todays storms will be heavy rain fall, gusty winds, and the chance of hail.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.