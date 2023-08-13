Heartland Votes
Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

