ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Nationals Transportation Safety Board is investigating a plane crash near Virden, Ill., on Saturday that resulted in the pilot’s death.

According to the NTSB X account, a Van’s RV-14A crashed near Virden on Saturday morning.

