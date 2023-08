RIDGELY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake near Ridgely, Tennessee, Saturday night, August 12.

According to the preliminary report, it happened approximately half a mile east of Ridgely.

It was recorded just before 9 p.m. and had a depth of around 4 miles.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.