Herrin House of Hope to host 12th annual Family Fun Day

MARION, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The Herrin House of Hope will host its 12th annual Family Fun Day on Sunday, September 10.

According to a release from the Community of Faith Church, the goal of the event is to benefit and celebrate the House of Hope’s 11 years of operation and service to the Herrin community. The celebration will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Community of Faith Church in Marion, Illinois, and also via a virtual platform.

The public is invited to participate in activities in-person at the church and/or make donations through online portals or virtual call-in phone lines. All proceeds will support the House of Hope through its Hot lunch program, thrift store, auxiliary food pantry, GED Classes and Children’s Free Summer Meals Program. This year’s Family Fun Day has a goal of raising $50,000 during the event.

The Family Fun Day will begin with an opening ceremony, that includes the National Anthem, presentation of the colors, an opening prayer and a welcome by local officials. Then, the main stage will open up for a variety of music throughout the afternoon, along with a food court that includes local food trucks.

The event will also include a Kids Fun Zone, with activities like children’s games, pony rides, bounce houses and more. There will also be a silent auction, cake walk, and other activities.

Herrin House of Hope will also host its 3rd annual Family Fun Day Auto Show, featuring both automobiles and motorcycles. The auto show will take place at Community of Faith Church, with the grounds opening at 12 p.m. and judging taking place around 3:30 p.m. Awards will be announced from the main stage at 5 p.m., with awards in multiple categories and new Junior Cruiser awards for a special “Under 16″ class. Additionally, there will be the People’s Choice Awards. The entry fee is $10.

The virtual event will begin with a countdown preview show beginning around 12 p.m. and will go live at 12:30 p.m. to provide the public with an online opportunity to enjoy the day’s events. The event will also be live streamed through the Herrin House of Hope Facebook page or you can use our embedded viewer at www.herrinhouseofhope.org.

