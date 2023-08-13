First Alert: Tracking Level 2 severe weather threat

Heartland Votes
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(KFVS) - We are starting off this Sunday morning with clear, dry conditions--but don’t be fooled, as an active weather system will be making its way into the Heartland before noon.

Meghan Smith says around 11 a.m., an active weather system will move into our western counties, bringing some heavy rain showers.

As we continue into the afternoon, we expect this system will be a Level 2 threat, with heavier patches of rain, strong gusty winds and a chance of large hail. This storm system will stick around through the evening hours, but the rain is still not done with us.

Storm chances continue overnight into Monday, bringing more active weather. The heaviest downpours will be around 1 a.m., but as this storm moves through the region, it will start to lighten up around 3:30 a.m. We can expect a break around 7 a.m. on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

