Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth

The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri...
The homeowner told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman, later identified as Terri Cagle, going through their belongings and talking to herself(Williamson County Sheriff's Department Facebook page)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERGES, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman has been taken into custody after she was found inside someone else’s home in Williamson County.

According to a Facebook Post from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 9, around 1:00 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Residential Burglary in progress in the 10000 block of Walker Road in Ferges.

Upon arrival, the owner of the residence told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman inside the home, going through their belongings and talking to herself. Deputies observed said woman, later identified as Terri Cagle, take notice of their arrival and run from the open patio area into the residence through the front door.

Deputies spoke to the homeowner who stated she did not know Cagle was and wanted her removed. Deputies entered the residence and located Cagle in the master bathroom where she was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Cagle prior to arrest discovered her to be in possession of Methamphetamine. Deputies conducted to a walk through of the residence with the homeowner and discovered items belonging to Cagle, including meth and drug paraphernalia.

Cagle was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail. It was later discovered that a ring Cagle had was taken from the residence and belonged to the homeowner. She was cited for the following:

  • Residential Burglary
  • Possession of Methamphetamine
  • Criminal Damage to Property
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Criminal Trespass to Residence

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jena Thompson and Krickett head are facing charges after deputies say they found a...
Deputies find girl sleeping on ‘hot, dilapidated, bug-infested’ attic floor; 2 women facing charges
Big Whiskey’s franchise announced on Friday, August 11 will open a new location in Poplar...
New restaurant to open in Poplar Bluff
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
Severe threat level for Sunday, Aug. 13.
First Alert: Tracking storms overnight into tomorrow morning
Daniel Gomez allegedly went to the scene of a reported domestic assault and opened fire on...
Fugitive out of Memphis arrested in East Prairie, Mo.

Latest News

65-year-old Dave Roseland was going eastbound on County Road 437, one mile east of Morley, when...
Morley man seriously injured after striking a tree in the roadway
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several areas with storm damage in...
Traffic Alert: Storm damage, flash flooding blocking several roadways in western Ky.
Just one day after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state’s assault weapons ban, Governor...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to hold gun manufacturers accountable for unsafe marketing practices
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland Saturday morning, August...
Power outages in the Heartland 8/12