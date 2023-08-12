Woman taken into custody after Williamson Co. Residential Burglary, found with meth

FERGES, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman has been taken into custody after she was found inside someone else’s home in Williamson County.

According to a Facebook Post from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 9, around 1:00 p.m., Deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Residential Burglary in progress in the 10000 block of Walker Road in Ferges.

Upon arrival, the owner of the residence told Deputies that she discovered an unknown woman inside the home, going through their belongings and talking to herself. Deputies observed said woman, later identified as Terri Cagle, take notice of their arrival and run from the open patio area into the residence through the front door.

Deputies spoke to the homeowner who stated she did not know Cagle was and wanted her removed. Deputies entered the residence and located Cagle in the master bathroom where she was taken into custody without incident.

A search of Cagle prior to arrest discovered her to be in possession of Methamphetamine. Deputies conducted to a walk through of the residence with the homeowner and discovered items belonging to Cagle, including meth and drug paraphernalia.

Cagle was transported to and remanded into the custody of the Williamson County Jail. It was later discovered that a ring Cagle had was taken from the residence and belonged to the homeowner. She was cited for the following:

Residential Burglary

Possession of Methamphetamine

Criminal Damage to Property

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Trespass to Residence

