Traffic Alert: Storm damage, flash flooding blocking several roadways in western Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several areas with storm damage in western Kentucky after storms rolled through the Heartland this morning.

According to the KYTC’s damage report, Fulton, Hickman and Graves counties are reporting widespread storm damage and flash flooding. The City of Hickman was hit the hardest.

Fulton County is experiencing widespread downed trees and utility lines, as well as flash flooding, particularly around the City of Hickman. Members of the Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew are currently clearing trees and limbs from roadways. KYTC crews are clearing downed trees from KY 125/Union City Highway and KY 166/Middle Road to allow emergency agencies and utility crews to access to the City of Hickman.

Trees are also down along KY 307, KY 58, KY 239, KY 1529 and KY 1708 in Hickman County, with numerous roadways flooded. KYTC anticipates most roadways will be cleared of downed trees in approximately two to three hours.

In Graves County, there are numerous trees reported down along the Purchase Parkway and areas along the Graves-Hickman County Line. KYTC reports there is water over KY 339 in downtown Wingo and downed trees along U.S. 4 in the Water Valley area.

KYTC crews are working to open these roadways as quickly as possible. Engineers are continuing to gather damage reports.

