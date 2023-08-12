Heartland Votes
Tracking storms through the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Good Saturday morning, Heartland. We are tracking storms this morning, with the first round moving through the the northern edge of the region, and heading southeast. The tornado threat with this storm system is low, however gusty winds and small hail are still threats if these storms turn severe. More potential storms move in from the west this afternoon, but the evening looks drier. Those not seeing storms should expect high heat index values, as high humidity is going to make it feel like the 90s, as opposed to the actual mid 80 degree temperatures.

Sunday morning is expecting more overnight storms, with higher chances of severe weather, with the Storm Prediction Center outlook having most of the region at a level 2 out of 5. Storm chances continue overnight into Monday, but the rest of the work week looks less humid, less hot, and much sunnier.

