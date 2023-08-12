Three Rivers College Basketball Coach Gene Bess ready to be Inducted in Naismith Hall of Fame

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (KFVS) - Three Rivers College coaching legend Gene Bess will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 12 at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Bess will become the first lifetime Junior College Coach to be Enshrined in the Naismith Hall of Fame.

Bess won 1300 games over 50 years at Three Rivers to go along with two NJCAA National Championships.

Coach Bess will be presented into the Hall of Fame by NBA great Chris Bosh, Kentucky Coach John Calipari and former North Carolina Head Coach Roy Williams.

