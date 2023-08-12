Power outages in the Heartland 8/12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland Saturday morning, August 12.
Strong winds and hail are reported in several counties.
A tornado warning was issued for Calloway, Fulton, Graves and Hickman County in western Kentucky.
The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 10:20 a.m. on Saturday:
Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives
- Bollinger County: 8 customers
- Butler County: 1 customer
- Cape Girardeau County: 3 customers
- Pemiscot County: 1 customer
- Stoddard County: 9 customers
Ameren Illinois
- Jackson County: 1 customer
- Jefferson County: 10 customers
Ameren Missouri
- Cape Girardeau County: 54 customers
- New Madrid County: 12 customers
- Scott County: 1 customer
Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation
- Ballard County: 6 customers
- McCracken County: 218 customers
Kentucky Corporation
- Crittenden County: 46 customers
Kentucky Utilities
- Lyon County: 183 customers
Gibson EMC (Kentucky)
- Fulton County: 309 customers
- Graves County: 24 customers
- Hickman County: 161 customers
Gibson EMC (Tennessee)
- Lake County: 42 customers
- Obion County: 1,726 customers
Pennyrile Electric
- Lyon County: 8 customers
West Kentucky RECC
- Carlisle County: 1 customer
- Calloway County: 51 customers
- Graves County: 396 customers
- Hickman County: 15 customers
- Marshall County: 2 customers
