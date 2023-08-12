Power outages in the Heartland 8/12

Heartland Votes
Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland Saturday morning, August 12.(MGN)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland Saturday morning, August 12.

Strong winds and hail are reported in several counties.

A tornado warning was issued for Calloway, Fulton, Graves and Hickman County in western Kentucky.

The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 10:20 a.m. on Saturday:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

  • Bollinger County: 8 customers
  • Butler County: 1 customer
  • Cape Girardeau County: 3 customers
  • Pemiscot County: 1 customer
  • Stoddard County: 9 customers

Ameren Illinois

  • Jackson County: 1 customer
  • Jefferson County: 10 customers

Ameren Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau County: 54 customers
  • New Madrid County: 12 customers
  • Scott County: 1 customer

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation

  • Ballard County: 6 customers
  • McCracken County: 218 customers

Kentucky Corporation

  • Crittenden County: 46 customers

Kentucky Utilities

  • Lyon County: 183 customers

Gibson EMC (Kentucky)

  • Fulton County: 309 customers
  • Graves County: 24 customers
  • Hickman County: 161 customers

Gibson EMC (Tennessee)

  • Lake County: 42 customers
  • Obion County: 1,726 customers

Pennyrile Electric

  • Lyon County: 8 customers

West Kentucky RECC

  • Carlisle County: 1 customer
  • Calloway County: 51 customers
  • Graves County: 396 customers
  • Hickman County: 15 customers
  • Marshall County: 2 customers

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

