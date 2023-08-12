Power outages in the Heartland 8/12

(KFVS) - Power outages are being reported as storms move through the Heartland Saturday morning, August 12.

Strong winds and hail are reported in several counties.

A tornado warning was issued for Calloway, Fulton, Graves and Hickman County in western Kentucky.

The following electric providers are reporting outages as of 10:20 a.m. on Saturday:

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Bollinger County: 8 customers

Butler County: 1 customer

Cape Girardeau County: 3 customers

Pemiscot County: 1 customer

Stoddard County: 9 customers

Ameren Illinois

Jackson County: 1 customer

Jefferson County: 10 customers

Ameren Missouri

Cape Girardeau County: 54 customers

New Madrid County: 12 customers

Scott County: 1 customer

Jackson Purchase Energy Corporation

Ballard County: 6 customers

McCracken County: 218 customers

Kentucky Corporation

Crittenden County: 46 customers

Kentucky Utilities

Lyon County: 183 customers

Gibson EMC (Kentucky)

Fulton County: 309 customers

Graves County: 24 customers

Hickman County: 161 customers

Gibson EMC (Tennessee)

Lake County: 42 customers

Obion County: 1,726 customers

Pennyrile Electric

Lyon County: 8 customers

West Kentucky RECC

Carlisle County: 1 customer

Calloway County: 51 customers

Graves County: 396 customers

Hickman County: 15 customers

Marshall County: 2 customers

