Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash in Butler County, Mo.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash just north of Harviell Friday night.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10 p.m. on August 11, 47-year-old Mark Simmons was driving a 1992 Ford F150 southbound on County Road 480. His vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch before it overturned.

Simmons’ vehicle was totaled, and he was taken by Air Evac to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

