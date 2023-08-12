Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash in Butler County, Mo.
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash just north of Harviell Friday night.
According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, around 10 p.m. on August 11, 47-year-old Mark Simmons was driving a 1992 Ford F150 southbound on County Road 480. His vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, striking a ditch before it overturned.
Simmons’ vehicle was totaled, and he was taken by Air Evac to St. Louis University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
He was not wearing a seatbelt.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.