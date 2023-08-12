Heartland Votes
Paducah man arrested after crashing into telephone pole

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man Friday afternoon, after his...
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested a Paducah man Friday afternoon, after his vehicle struck a telephone pole.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man Friday afternoon, after his vehicle struck a telephone pole.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on August 11 at 4:42 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Old Mayfield Road in reference to a single vehicle colliding with a telephone pole.

After further investigation, authorities learned 49-year-old Ronnie Allen was driving his 2005 Ford on Old Mayfield Rd. when he went off the roadway and struck the telephone pole.

Allen was determined to be under the influence and found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance fourth or more offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance third or more offense (methamphetamine), third-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree criminal mischief.

