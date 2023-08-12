Heartland Votes
Morley man seriously injured after striking a tree in the roadway

Generic photo of motorcycle accident with police car in background.
65-year-old Dave Roseland was going eastbound on County Road 437, one mile east of Morley, when his motorcycle struck the tree(Marresa Burke)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
MORLEY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been seriously injured after striking a tree that was in the roadway in Scott County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the crash occurred on August 12 around 12:33 p.m.

65-year-old Dave Roseland was going eastbound on County Road 437, one mile east of Morley, when his motorcycle struck the tree.

Roseland was transported to the St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau to be treated for serious injuries. He was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

