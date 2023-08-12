Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

A man posed as a veterinarian and performed surgery on a pregnant dog who died, authorities say

The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.
The Collier County Sheriff's Office identified the man as 61-year-old Osvaldo Sanchez.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida man was arrested Friday for claiming to be a veterinarian and performing surgery on a pregnant dog who died of complications from the procedure, authorities said.

The man was a licensed pet groomer but not a licensed veterinarian, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

The 61-year-old Collier County man was charged with animal abuse and practicing veterinary medicine without a license.

The 6-year-old Chihuahua named Sugar died following the surgery in May. Sugar’s owners had been introduced to the man as a veterinarian and reached out to him because the 6-pound (2.7-kilogram) dog appeared to be having difficulty delivering her puppies, the sheriff’s office said.

The man came to the owners’ home and performed a cesarean section on Sugar in a converted ambulance. He removed a stillborn puppy and charged $600, according to the sheriff’s office.

After Sugar became ill from an infection a week later, her owners took her to an emergency pet hospital where staff told her that the incision was closed with string or thread instead of standard suture material. They said that could have contributed to her infection. Sugar died hours later.

“A doctor at the emergency pet hospital told detectives a C-Section is not an uncommon surgery on pregnant dogs and that had a qualified veterinarian performed the procedure on Sugar she likely would have survived,” the sheriff’s office.

The man’s case hadn’t yet been placed in an electronic docket at the Collier County court clerk’s office so it was unknown if he had an attorney who could comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Big Whiskey’s franchise announced on Friday, August 11 will open a new location in Poplar...
New restaurant to open in Poplar Bluff
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
From left: Jena Thompson and Krickett head are facing charges after deputies say they found a...
Deputies find girl sleeping on ‘hot, dilapidated, bug-infested’ attic floor; 2 women facing charges

Latest News

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 announced the closure of KY 1105. It is blocked...
KY 1105 blocked by SEMI crash in Ballard County
The Cape Girardeau Police department wants you to get to know them better. They're trying to...
Cape Girardeau Police Department to launch new podcast
The Cape Girardeau Police department wants you to get to know them better. They're trying to...
Cape Girardeau Police Department Podcast to roll out next week
FILE -Migrants wave as a bus leaves to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station in...
3-year-old riding one of Texas’ migrant buses dies on the way to Chicago, officials say