Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to hold gun manufacturers accountable for unsafe marketing practices

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Just one day after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state’s assault weapons ban, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act (FIRA) into law, holding accountable gun manufacturers who knowingly caused harm from unsafe marketing practices.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Pritzker signed the bill on August 12, alongside lawmakers and gun control advocates at Gun Sense University, an annual training conference of more than 2,000 Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers and survivors, hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Today, I proudly signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law—finally holding gun manufacturers accountable for endangering the public safety and health of our people,” Gov. Pritzker said. “We hold opioid manufacturers accountable. Vaping companies accountable. Predatory lenders accountable. Gun manufacturers shouldn’t get to hide from the law—and now, they won’t be able to.”

Under FIRA (HB 218), gun manufacturers that engage in unsafe and unlawful marketing and sale will be held accountable for actions contributing to gun violence in Ill. communities. The law will prohibit advertising and marketing that encourages para-military or unlawful private militia activity and advertising to individuals under 18 years old that encourages the use of a firearm in an unlawful manner including advertising the uses of cartoons, stuffed animals and clothing targeted towards children.

“As a society, we long ago established that it is irresponsible, unsafe and illegal to allow certain entities to target our children with their marketing,” said Ill. Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park). “You see that with cigarettes and alcohol. This new law holds gun makers to the same standards, telling them to stop marketing to an audience that cannot legally purchase the product.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Pritzker also signed legislation to ban assault weapons, cap sales of high-capacity ammunition magazines, ban “switches” that convert legal handguns into assault weapons and extend the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.