Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation to hold gun manufacturers accountable for unsafe marketing practices

Just one day after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state’s assault weapons ban, Governor...
Just one day after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state’s assault weapons ban, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act (FIRA) into law, holding accountable gun manufacturers who knowingly caused harm from unsafe marketing practices.(Scott Olson (custom credit) | Getty Images)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Just one day after the Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state’s assault weapons ban, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act (FIRA) into law, holding accountable gun manufacturers who knowingly caused harm from unsafe marketing practices.

According to a release from the governor’s office, Gov. Pritzker signed the bill on August 12, alongside lawmakers and gun control advocates at Gun Sense University, an annual training conference of more than 2,000 Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action volunteers and survivors, hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety.

“Today, I proudly signed the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act into law—finally holding gun manufacturers accountable for endangering the public safety and health of our people,” Gov. Pritzker said. “We hold opioid manufacturers accountable. Vaping companies accountable. Predatory lenders accountable. Gun manufacturers shouldn’t get to hide from the law—and now, they won’t be able to.”

Under FIRA (HB 218), gun manufacturers that engage in unsafe and unlawful marketing and sale will be held accountable for actions contributing to gun violence in Ill. communities. The law will prohibit advertising and marketing that encourages para-military or unlawful private militia activity and advertising to individuals under 18 years old that encourages the use of a firearm in an unlawful manner including advertising the uses of cartoons, stuffed animals and clothing targeted towards children.

“As a society, we long ago established that it is irresponsible, unsafe and illegal to allow certain entities to target our children with their marketing,” said Ill. Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).You see that with cigarettes and alcohol. This new law holds gun makers to the same standards, telling them to stop marketing to an audience that cannot legally purchase the product.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Pritzker also signed legislation to ban assault weapons, cap sales of high-capacity ammunition magazines, ban “switches” that convert legal handguns into assault weapons and extend the ability of courts to prevent dangerous individuals from possessing a gun through firearm restraining orders.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jena Thompson and Krickett head are facing charges after deputies say they found a...
Deputies find girl sleeping on ‘hot, dilapidated, bug-infested’ attic floor; 2 women facing charges
Big Whiskey’s franchise announced on Friday, August 11 will open a new location in Poplar...
New restaurant to open in Poplar Bluff
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
Severe threat level for Sunday, Aug. 13.
First Alert: Tracking storms overnight into tomorrow morning
Daniel Gomez allegedly went to the scene of a reported domestic assault and opened fire on...
Fugitive out of Memphis arrested in East Prairie, Mo.

Latest News

65-year-old Dave Roseland was going eastbound on County Road 437, one mile east of Morley, when...
Morley man seriously injured after striking a tree in the roadway
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several areas with storm damage in...
Traffic Alert: Storm damage, flash flooding blocking several roadways in western Ky.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah man Friday afternoon, after his...
Paducah man arrested after crashing into telephone pole
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland