First Alert: More active weather this weekend

It’s another weekend of active weather in the Heartland, starting with some storms moving through the region this morning.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Right now, we are seeing some active weather, with gusty winds and hail in some places. Madeline Parker says this first round is moving through the the northern edge of the region, and heading southeast. The severe threat today will be at a Level 1, making the tornado threat with this storm system very low.

We are tracking another chance of storms moving in from the west this afternoon, but these will clear out this evening, leaving us with cloudy, but dry conditions. Temperatures today will be humid, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Skies will be clear until around 6 a.m. Sunday morning, when the chance of severe weather will increase. The threat level will be higher than Saturday, looking to fall around a Level 2. There storms will have a threat of strong, gusty winds and larger hail, that will make their way across the Heartland throughout the morning. Stay tuned for updates from our First Alert Weather Team.

