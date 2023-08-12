Cape Splash to start reducing hours

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With summer vacation coming to an end, the water park in Cape Girardeau will soon be cutting back its hours.

Starting on August 14, Cape Splash will only be open on weekends.

The water park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Cape Splash will also be open on Labor Day, September 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that, it’ll shut down until May of 2024.

The last day for River Walking will be August 17, and the last day of Preschool Playtime will be August 18.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.