Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Cape Splash to start reducing hours

With summer vacation coming to an end, the water park in Cape Girardeau will soon be cutting back its hours
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With summer vacation coming to an end, the water park in Cape Girardeau will soon be cutting back its hours.

Starting on August 14, Cape Splash will only be open on weekends.

The water park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Cape Splash will also be open on Labor Day, September 4, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. After that, it’ll shut down until May of 2024.

The last day for River Walking will be August 17, and the last day of Preschool Playtime will be August 18.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Jena Thompson and Krickett head are facing charges after deputies say they found a...
Deputies find girl sleeping on ‘hot, dilapidated, bug-infested’ attic floor; 2 women facing charges
Big Whiskey’s franchise announced on Friday, August 11 will open a new location in Poplar...
New restaurant to open in Poplar Bluff
A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is reporting several areas with storm damage in...
Traffic Alert: Storm damage, flash flooding blocking several roadways in western Ky.
A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash just north of Harviell...
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash in Butler County, Mo.

Latest News

From left: Jena Thompson and Krickett head are facing charges after deputies say they found a...
Deputies find girl sleeping on ‘hot, dilapidated, bug-infested’ attic floor; 2 women facing charges
A man from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was seriously injured in a crash just north of Harviell...
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash in Butler County, Mo.
Authorities in Williamson County went to a home recently to arrest one woman and ended up...
Endangering a child and meth arrests
47-year-old Mark Simmons was driving southbound on County Road 480 when is vehicle went off the...
Poplar Bluff man seriously injured in crash