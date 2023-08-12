Cape Girardeau Police Department to launch new podcast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants you to get to know them better.

They’re trying to accomplish this through their new podcast rolling out next week, titled “The Cape Girardeau Police Department.”

The podcast will feature different police officers as well as guest and cover topics like crime and mental health.

Officer Bobby Newton said the goal is for the public to have a better understanding of the department as a whole.

”I hope they gain more knowledge about what the police department does, what we are doing through the community and throughout the area as well,” said Newton.

The first episode will air next week on Spotify and Podbean.

