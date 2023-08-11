Wappapello man taken to hospital after crash in Butler County

Heartland Votes
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Wappapello man was transported to the hospital after a crash on Highway 60 left his vehicle totaled.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident happened around 5:50 p.m. on August 10. The driver was going east bound on Highway 60, one mile east of Poplar Bluff.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Jason Gholson, crashed after his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway. He crossed the median and came to a rest in the wood line.

Gholson was transported by ambulance to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for moderate injuries.

