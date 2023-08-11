Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding...
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding him with the Order of Merit to the Fatherland during a ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, July 25, 2005. The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of the country’s largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking. Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.(ALEXANDER NEMENOV | AP Photo/Alexander Nenenov, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, one of Russia’s largest conglomerates with interests in oil, natural gas and banking.

The sanctions are part of continuing efforts to place restrictions on the economy of Russia and its wealthiest powerbrokers, a response to its invasion last year of Ukraine and the ensuing war. Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev.

“Wealthy Russian elites should disabuse themselves of the notion that they can operate business as usual while the Kremlin wages war against the Ukrainian people,” said Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo. “Our international coalition will continue to hold accountable those enabling the unjustified and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”

Also sanctioned is the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The group is involved in the technology sector and has helped Russia counteract other sanctions stemming from the war, the Treasury Department said.

Key among the individuals sanctioned are Aven, who is also the chairman of a Russian insurance company, and Fridman, a founder of the Alfa Group and its former board chairman. All four people were already sanctioned by Australia, Canada, the European Union, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The sanctions against the individuals would block access to their U.S. properties and financial interests.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police are investigating after a vehicle reported stolen in Cape Girardeau was found in...
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of stolen vehicle
Five people were arrested and two others are wanted in connection with a drug and theft...
5 people arrested, 2 wanted in connection with drug, theft investigation in McCracken Co.

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
One man was arrested and a juvenile was taken into custody then later released after police...
Cape Girardeau police respond to large group arguing; 1 man taken into custody
Raul Meza Jr., 62, has been indicted on two new murder charges.
Child murderer run out of towns in 1990s faces new charges in 2 Texas killings
Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is accused of killing his wife.
California judge who’s charged with murder texted court staff that he shot his wife, prosecutors say
The Illinois Supreme Court upheld the state's ban on semiautomatic weapons.
Ill. Supreme Court upholds state's ban on semiautomatic weapons