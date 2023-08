MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Ultimate Brick Show is coming to southern Illinois.

Organizers say it’s the first and largest Lego event to come to the area.

The show will be at The Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will feature different Lego displays and vendors. Five contestants from the show “Lego Masters” will also be there.

