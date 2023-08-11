Three people injured after crash in Dunklin County

ARBYRD, Mo. (KFVS) - Three men were injured in a crash that occurred earlier today on Highway 164 in Dunklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on August 11 around 2:35 p.m. The crash location was one mile west of Arbyrd.

45-year-old Bartolo Mendez of Cardwell was going westbound on HWY 164 when he pulled in front of another vehicle that was going eastbound. The driver of the other vehicle was 55-year-old William Crose and the passenger was 25-year-old Nicholas Gibson, both from Arbyrd.

All three men were transported to Arkansas Methodist in Paragould. Gibson and Crose received minor injuries, while Mendez received serious injuries. Everyone was wearing safety devices prior to the crash.

