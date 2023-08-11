Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Three people injured after crash in Dunklin County

Three men were injured in a crash that occurred earlier today on Highway 164 in Dunklin County.
Three men were injured in a crash that occurred earlier today on Highway 164 in Dunklin County.(Source: MGN)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARBYRD, Mo. (KFVS) - Three men were injured in a crash that occurred earlier today on Highway 164 in Dunklin County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on August 11 around 2:35 p.m. The crash location was one mile west of Arbyrd.

45-year-old Bartolo Mendez of Cardwell was going westbound on HWY 164 when he pulled in front of another vehicle that was going eastbound. The driver of the other vehicle was 55-year-old William Crose and the passenger was 25-year-old Nicholas Gibson, both from Arbyrd.

All three men were transported to Arkansas Methodist in Paragould. Gibson and Crose received minor injuries, while Mendez received serious injuries. Everyone was wearing safety devices prior to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after he was shot multiple times early Thursday morning, August 10.
St. Francois Co. deputies: Woman shot, killed husband after he threatened to kill her
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police search for suspects that abducted 2-year-old during home invasion
Police are investigating after a vehicle reported stolen in Cape Girardeau was found in...
Cape Girardeau police investigating report of stolen vehicle
Big Whiskey’s franchise announced on Friday, August 11 will open a new location in Poplar...
New restaurant to open in Poplar Bluff

Latest News

As students head back to school, they'll face tests, homework, and, studying. But, they also...
Teaching your kids to rise above bullying
The Ultimate Brick Show will be at The Pavilion from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ultimate Brick Show coming to Marion, Ill.
The 85th Peach Festival will be August 11-12 in Cobden. (Source: KFVS)
85th Peach Festival scheduled in Cobden Aug. 11-12
The Ultimate Brick Show at the Marion Pavilion is billed as the first-ever Lego Convention in...
LEGO Convention coming to Marion