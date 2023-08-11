Teaching your kids to rise above bullying

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the school year kicks off, your kids will be faced with homework, studying, and tests. But, something else that can be all too familiar at school is bullying.

Mary Thomas has ten kids. They range from eight months to 22-years-old.

“Eight in school. Eight,” Thomas said.

With more than a handful hitting the hallways this year, Thomas said she worries about each one of them, all for different reasons.

“One of my kids has a cleft lip and he’s been bullied,” Thomas said. “We also have had a bullier.”

McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman said nowadays, the bullying that used to happen only at school can follow your student home through their phone.

“We can’t put blinders on to the dangers of it especially when it revolves around our kids,” Norman said.

“She had somebody bullying her over the chats and all that and it was like hiding behind that keyboard,” Thomas said.

Regardless of if it’s happening in school or through their devices, it’s hard for kids to process bullying. Dr. Foley is a behavior analyst at Morning Star, but she is also a mom.

“Help our kids to be resilient by creating home environments where they do feel safe and supported, so they feel like they have somewhere where they are unconditionally accepted and loved,” Dr. Foley said.

Dr. Foley said it’s important to look at solutions to bullying through multiple perspectives.

“I think we need to as parents look at both,” Dr. Foley said. “How do we help our kids become more resilient, but how do we also raise kids that are kind and empathetic and welcoming such that they don’t engage in those bullying behaviors as well.”

“Parents have a duty to help our children through this,” Norman said.

You can’t be everywhere with your child all of the time. But, Thomas has one daily reminder for her kids, in case they come across a bully.

“You know who you are, you know what you have and everything and just making sure they’re standing strong for themsevles,” Thomas said.

Foley said if your child tells you they are being bullied, do your best to not have an emotional response. She said instead to get the details of the incident and help your child come up with ways to respond.

