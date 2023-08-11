Scattered storms possible during the morning hours over the weekend.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. It was a hotter afternoon across the area with lots of sunshine and higher humidity. We are monitoring north central Missouri right now for the possibility of a thunderstorm complex moving our way later tonight. For this evening it will be warm and muggy with temperatures hanging out in the 80s for much of the early evening hours. After midnight we will be watching to see if storms move into our area If storms do make there way into the Heartland a few could produce gusty winds and small hail. Lows by morning will be in the middle 70s. Saturday could start off stormy with partly cloudy skies developing by the afternoon hours. It looks to be hot tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and the heat index over 100 degrees. There is a chance our southern and eastern counties could see cloud cover last longer and if this does occur, these areas will be cooler. We will be watching tomorrow night into Sunday morning again for a chance of storms. A few of these storms could be strong. Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few scattered storms possible. Highs Sunday will mainly be in the middle 80s.

