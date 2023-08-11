Old Town Cape to host SEMO Pep Rally at riverfront market

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape will host a SEMO Pep Rally at the Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday, August 26.

Gather at the market lot on 35 S. Spanish Street from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. to see members of Art + Design, Kent Library, SEMO athletics, the historic preservation department, SEMO alumni office, KRCU, SEMO marketing department and SEMO global medical brigade.

Wear your best Southeast gear and join the spirit rally from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The SEMO steel drum band, marching band, cheerleaders and Sundancers will perform. You also don’t want to miss Rowdy the Redhawk.

The riverfront market is every Saturday from May through October.

