New restaurant, bar to open in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A new restaurant and bar will open in Poplar Bluff.

Big Whiskey’s franchise announced on Friday, August 11 will open another location in the fall.

According to a release from the company, the local group, BLV Whiskey’s, LLC, began construction at the new store in August.

The LLC is a partnership group of three Poplar Bluff residents. They finalized the deal with the restaurant and bar concept in November 2022.

According to the company, this will be Big Whiskey’s ninth location in Missouri, with plans to open more in the next year.

Renovations on the former Scotty’s Brewhouse, located at 3115 Oak Grove Road, including a private dining room, updated fixtures and decor. They’re adding a large patio.

“We could not be more excited about beginning construction. The Big Whiskey’s restaurant will be a perfect fit for Poplar Bluff. With a focus on community engagement, we believe Big Whiskey’s will be a cornerstone for the people here in Poplar Bluff. I cannot wait to be looking over the Poplar Bluff football field while enjoying some wings,” David Vernon, a representative from the franchisee group, said in the release.

Big Whiskey’s currently operates in Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma and is soon to open three stores in southeast Florida.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.