Local counties included in request for federal disaster assistance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri governor’s office has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance.

The state is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency join in making Preliminary Damage Assessments.

“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”

The teams for the Preliminary Damage Assessments are made up of FEMA, SEMA and local emergency managers.

Local counties included on the list are:

Bollinger County

Madison County

Mississippi County

Perry County

Scott County

Ste. Genevieve County

Other Counties include:

Adair County

Barton County

Bates County

Benton County

Christian County

Clark County

Crawford County

Dade County

Greene County

Grundy County

Henry County

Jackson County

Knox County

Maries County

Morgan County

Osage County

Ozark County

Scotland County

Taney County

Vernon County

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.