Local counties included in request for federal disaster assistance
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri governor’s office has begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance.
The state is requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency join in making Preliminary Damage Assessments.
“Beginning July 29, a severe weather pattern has repeatedly struck Missouri with damaging winds, tornadoes, and flash flooding, causing extensive damage in 26 counties across the state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been working closely with local emergency managers and believes the damage clearly warrants the need for FEMA to participate in joint assessments in preparation for a federal disaster declaration request.”
The teams for the Preliminary Damage Assessments are made up of FEMA, SEMA and local emergency managers.
Local counties included on the list are:
- Bollinger County
- Madison County
- Mississippi County
- Perry County
- Scott County
- Ste. Genevieve County
Other Counties include:
- Adair County
- Barton County
- Bates County
- Benton County
- Christian County
- Clark County
- Crawford County
- Dade County
- Greene County
- Grundy County
- Henry County
- Jackson County
- Knox County
- Maries County
- Morgan County
- Osage County
- Ozark County
- Scotland County
- Taney County
- Vernon County
