Juvenile suspect interviewed in Cambria vehicle thefts

A release from the Cambria Police Department said the vehicles being targeted are Kia and Hyundai
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAMBRIA, Ill. (KFVS) - A suspect has been identified in a recent string of vehicle thefts in Cambria, Ill.

According to a release from the Cambria Police Department, they have been investigating a string of multiple vehicle thefts over the last couple of weeks. The vehicles being targeted are Kia and Hyundai.

During the investigation, a juvenile suspect was identified. On August 10, the juvenile suspect was interviewed in reference to the vehicle thefts while accompanied by their guardian.

Information obtained during the investigation will be forwarded to the Williamson County State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of charges.

