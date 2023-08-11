Illinois State Police arrest Metropolis man for weapons, methamphetamine, and fentanyl

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police have made an arrest for multiple felonies including use of weapons and possession of drugs with the intent to deliver.

Officials with the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation have arrested 38-year-old Mitra S. Tyson of Metropolis for multiple felonies, including:

Unlawful Use of a Weapon (Class 4 Felony)

Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony)

Possession of Ecstasy with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony)

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver (Class X Felony)

Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms with Intent to Deliver (Class 1 Felony)

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver (Class 2 Felony)

On August 10, ISP DCI Zone 7 and agents with the Southern Illinois Drug Task Force executed a search warrant in the 300 block of West 10th Street. The warrant was issued after an extensive investigation by ISP and SIDTF, with assistance from the Metropolis Police Department and the Massac County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The search warrant resulted in the recovery of 900 grams of cannabis, 302 grams of fentanyl pills, more than 90 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, more than 1,250 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than 120 grams of Ecstasy, and three loaded handguns. Tyson was located at a business in the 2100 block of East 5th Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Tyson is being held at the Massac County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. There is no further information is available.

