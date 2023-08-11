Gov. Parson begins process for federal disaster assistance

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is seeking joint federal, state, and local damage assessments in preparation for federal major disaster declaration request.

On August 11, Gov. Parson announced that the state had begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance. This is in response to severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding the began impacting Missouri on July 29.

The state has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in 26 Missouri counties. Those in the Heartland include Bollinger, Mississippi, Perry, and Scott Counties.

According to a release from Gov. Parson, hundreds of thousands of Missourians have lost power over the past month due to strong winds downing trees and utility poles.

