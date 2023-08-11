Heartland Votes
Gov. Parson begins process for federal disaster assistance

According to a release from Governor Mike Parson, hundreds of thousands of Missourians have...
According to a release from Governor Mike Parson, hundreds of thousands of Missourians have lost power over the past month due to strong winds downing trees and utility poles.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson is seeking joint federal, state, and local damage assessments in preparation for federal major disaster declaration request.

On August 11, Gov. Parson announced that the state had begun the process of obtaining federal disaster assistance. This is in response to severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding the began impacting Missouri on July 29.

The state has requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments in 26 Missouri counties. Those in the Heartland include Bollinger, Mississippi, Perry, and Scott Counties.

According to a release from Gov. Parson, hundreds of thousands of Missourians have lost power over the past month due to strong winds downing trees and utility poles.

