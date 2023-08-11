Fugitive out of Memphis arrested in East Prairie, Mo.

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A fugitive out of Memphis, Tennessee was arrested by a special task force in southeast Missouri.

According to a post by the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Gomez was arrested at a home in East Prairie by a task force that included United States Marshals and deputies from southeast Missouri counties, including theirs.

On August 8, Memphis police responded to a home for a report of a domestic assault. After they responded, Gomez allegedly went to the scene and opened fire on police.

Investigators learned Gomez then fled to southeast Missouri.

The task force found Gomez at a home in East Prairie, served a search warrant at the home and took him into custody.

