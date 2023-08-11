First Alert Friday Forecast

Clear skies and humid air are adding up to areas of dense fog this morning; official fog advisories are in effect for much of the area. Otherwise today will be a quiet and seasonably hot/humid August day, with a few cumulus clouds and highs near 90°. Heat indices (feels like temps) will peak closer to 100 due to dew points climbing into the mid 70s. This evening will be warm and humid but quiet…but thunderstorm chances look to increase after midnight.

It looks like we’ll have a couple of thunderstorm chances this weekend. The first will be from a model-advertised complex dropping in from the north late tonight into Saturday morning. This sort of thing doesn’t always verify, but if it does there could be some strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and hail moving in late tonight and lingering into Saturday morning. Another chance of thunderstorms will develop late Sunday into Sunday night as an unseasonably strong cold front approaches from the northwest. These storms may become severe. Behind this front we’ll have some unusually pleasant weather for much of next week, by the way.

