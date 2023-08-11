First Alert: Dense fog advisories in effect this morning

(KFVS) - Clear skies and humid air are causing dense fog this morning.

Dense fog advisories are in effect for much of the area until 8 a.m.

Brian Alworth says, otherwise, today will be a quiet and seasonably hot/humid August day, with a few cumulus clouds and highs near 90 degrees.

The “feels like temps” will peak closer to 100 due to dew points climbing into the mid-70s.

This evening will be warm and humid but quiet; however, thunderstorm chances look to increase after midnight.

It looks like we’ll have a couple of thunderstorm chances this weekend.

The first will drop in from the north late tonight into Saturday morning. This sort of thing doesn’t always verify, but if it does there could be some strong thunderstorms with frequent lightning and hail moving in late tonight and lingering into Saturday morning.

Another chance of thunderstorms will develop late Sunday into Sunday night as an unseasonably strong cold front approaches from the northwest. These storms may become severe.

Behind this front we’ll have some unusually pleasant weather for much of next week.

