Deputies find girl sleeping on ‘hot, dilapidated, bug-infested’ attic floor; 2 women facing charges

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two women are facing charges after deputies say they found a girl under the age of 12 sleeping on a “hot, dilapidated, bug-infested attic floor.

Krickett M. Head was cited for possession of methamphetamine, endangering the life or health of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jena K. Thompson was arrested on an outstanding warrant for delivery of methamphetamine 15g-100g. She was later issued citations for delivery of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She’s being held at the Williamson County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant in the 12000 block of Binkley Road around 11:14 p.m. on August 3. They said this warrant came from a previous search warrant executed on May 22 at the same home.

When deputies approached the front door, they say they saw a woman, later identified as Thompson, in plain view doing meth.

While taking Thompson into custody, deputies say they saw another woman. They checked the home and say they found a juvenile, under the age of 12, sleeping on the attic floor.

In the kitchen, deputies say they found an open and unkept cat litter box full of feces, as well as used dishes with food filling the sink and countertop that had attracted bugs. They said the refrigerator contained maggots, rotten food and a large amount of unidentified liquid.

The child was taken into protective custody and the case was referred to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for further investigation.

The second woman, later identified as Head, was arrested and taken to the Williamson County Jail.

While serving a new search warrant at the home, deputies say they recovered meth, drug packaging materials, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information on this or any other investigation is asked to call the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 618-997-6541 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 800-414-TIPS (8477).

