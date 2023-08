TAMPA, Flor. (KFVS) - St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matthew Liberatore pitched 8 scoreless innings and the Cardinals beat the Rays 5-2 to take the series two games to one on Thursday, August 10.

The Cardinals also got home runs from Andrew Knizner and Tommy Edman in the win.

St. Louis returns to action Friday, August 11 in Kansas City, Mo.

