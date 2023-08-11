Cape Girardeau police respond to large group arguing; 1 man taken into custody

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One man was arrested and a juvenile was taken into custody then later released after police responded to a large group involved in a fight and argument Thursday night.

According to the Cape Girardeau Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of S. Pacific St. around 11:45 p.m. on August 10 for a report of shots fired. They found a large group of people that appeared to be in an argument.

Police say during earlier, during a physical fight, one of the suspects allegedly threatened another with a gun.

They say two people refused medical treatment.

One man was taken into custody pending formal charges. One juvenile was taken into custody and later released.

Officers did not find any indication that shots had been fired.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.