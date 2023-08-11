Heartland Votes
Calm Friday, but storms move in overnight

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/11.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday looks hot and humid, Heartland, with temperatures feeling like the upper 90s, when actual temperatures sit in the upper 80s. Later tonight, storms in Missouri start to head into the northwest counties of the Heartland, and will move through overnight. There’s enough instability that could cause the storms to be a bit loud from thunder and shear could produce some hail. Besides hail, the biggest threats with these storms are strong winds. The Heartland is mostly at a level two slight risk for severe weather tonight.

Morning storm chances continue through Monday, before we get some cooler temperatures and calmer conditions. We are looking at mostly sunny skies after the storms. Temperatures are expected to stay in the lower 80s for the rest of the next work week.

